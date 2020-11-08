Based on an Announcement Published by Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek has died at age 80 after Fighting stage four pancreatic cancer”

Jeopardy! is saddened to discuss this Alex Trebek passed off peacefully at home early that afternoon, surrounded by loved ones and friends,” the show’s official accounts tweeted Nov. 8. “Thanks, Alex.”

Alex, that headed Jeopardy! because 1984, shared with his cancer diagnosis by audiences at March 2019. He’s survived by his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and also his kids, Matthew, 30, along with Emily, 27.