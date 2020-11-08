Entertainment

Alex Trebek Has Died at Age 80

November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
Based on an Announcement Published by Jeopardy!, Alex Trebek has died at age 80 after Fighting stage four pancreatic cancer”

Jeopardy! is saddened to discuss this Alex Trebek passed off peacefully at home early that afternoon, surrounded by loved ones and friends,” the show’s official accounts tweeted Nov. 8. “Thanks, Alex.”

Alex, that headed Jeopardy! because 1984, shared with his cancer diagnosis by audiences at March 2019. He’s survived by his wife, Jean Currivan Trebek, and also his kids, Matthew, 30, along with Emily, 27.

About the author

View All Posts
Harish

Harish

Harish is a regular reader of multiple newspapers and magazines. And make you updated from the information about the United States and other countries.

