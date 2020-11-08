Alex Trebek Dead in 80Have a look at His Life in Pictures

The definition of a Hollywood pub? Response: Who’s Alex Trebek? )

The longtime Jeopardy! host expired in the age 80 on Sunday, Nov. 8. He’d fought pancreatic cancer for over a year.

“Jeopardy! is well known to discuss this Alex Trebek passed off peacefully at home early that afternoon, surrounded by loved ones and friends,” see a post shared on the display’s Twitter page. “Thank you, Alex.”

He’s survived by his spouse of 30 years, Jean Trebek, along with their adult kids Emily and Matthew.

Trebek had been first born and raised in Sudbury from Ontario, Canada on July 22, 1940 and spoke both English and French rising up. Back in 1961, he graduated in the University of Ottawa with a degree in philosophy and began working as a sports and news announcer and TV sponsor to the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation.

From the’70therefore, he started working as a game show host from america, hosting applications like Double Detection and High Rollers. Back in 1984, Trebek became the primary host of the variation of Jeopardy!, a syndicated revival of a’60s trivia game series, and hosted on it before more than a week prior to his departure.

Because of his work Jeopardy!, Trebek was nominated for 31 Daytime Emmys, winning seven. He also received the Lifetime Achievement Award in the Daytime Emmys at 2011.