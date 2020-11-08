Alex Trebek Dead — Beloved ‘Jeopardy’ Host Dies at 80

Alex Trebek has sadly died.

The dear host of this iconic game series Jeopardy passed out in the time of age 80 following a heroic struggle with pancreatic cancer, the most official accounts for the series supported on Sunday (November 8).

“Jeopardy! is saddened to discuss that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early that afternoon, surrounded by loved ones and friends,” the accounts verified.

Alex showed his identification again in 2019.

“I’ve lived a fantastic life, a complete life and I am nearing the end of the existence,” he explained USA Today.

The game show host won five Daytime Emmy awards for his job, in addition to a Peabody Award for”cheering, celebrating and satisfying knowledge.”

He held the Guinness World Record for the maximum gameshow episodes hosted with exactly the exact same presenter since June 13, 2014, with hosted 6, respectively 829 episodes of Jeopardy! at the point, overtaking the last record-holder, respectively Bob Barker.

“I believe what makes Jeopardy unique is that, one of all of the game and quiz shows on the market, ours proceeds to reward and promote studying,” he said.

Back in Julyhe revealed that he wished to displace him to sponsor the series.

All our thoughts are with Alex Trebek‘s loved ones in this challenging moment.

