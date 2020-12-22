Alex Runarsson a shadow of the no2 Emi Martinez was as Arsenal handed Carabao Cup thumping by Person Town

rsenal’s march to cup glory final period was all about their back again-up goalkeeper coming in and stepping up to the plate – but historical past doesn’t appear like it will repeat alone this time.

In 3 minutes the ball was in the Iceland international’s web as Gabriel Jesus headed property Oleksandr Zinchenko’s cross. The marking was admittedly bad, but so was Runarsson’s try to make a save.

It didn’t get a lot better for him from there as, immediately after Arsenal had equalised by way of Gabriel Martinelli, Runarsson allow Town get again in front by letting Riyad Mahrez’s no cost-kick to slip by means of his fingers when it was hit straight at him.

The goalkeeper was obviously gutted and seemed like he preferred the ground to swallow him up. By the time City had extra a third and then a fourth, you desired the towel to be thrown in.

Runarsson seemed out of his depth from Gentleman Metropolis and even far more so when you review him to Martinez final time. The Argentina international was imperious in Arsenal's run to FA Cup glory and his absence is being felt.

( AFP through Getty Photos )

Arsenal marketing Martinez for £20million is not the big challenge. It was fantastic company and benefit in the present marketplace, but replacing him with Runarsson appears high priced.

The Gunners preferred to bring in David Raya of Brentford and make him the No2 and Runarsson the No3. And we could see why towards Town as Runarsson, who value £1m, doesn’t however glimpse completely ready for this degree.

That was designed painfully obvious at Emirates Stadium as Arsenal ended up dumped out of the Carabao Cup and their depressing run continued. Bernd Leno, who was sat on the bench, could only watch on.

Arsenal will hope Martinelli damage is not major after amazing comeback

It says a large amount about the place Arsenal are right now that they are turning to a teen to spark their season into daily life. The Gunners are in a rut and the returning Martinelli is a crumb of positivity to keep on to.

There is a excellent deal of strain on the Brazilian, but judging by his general performance versus Manchester Metropolis he is equipped to cope with it. The forward was Arsenal’s most effective participant in a lacklustre first-fifty percent, providing a lot of strength and setting up Alexandre Lacazette for the Gunners’ equaliser.

( Getty Photographs )

“He brings that enthusiasm that the followers can see due to the fact he’s obtained a thing particular, a particular energy every time he steps on that subject,” stated Mikel Arteta in the build-up to this match. We noticed that against Metropolis and the only disgrace was that Martinelli limped off just after 50 %-time with an injury.

The 19-yr-aged appeared to injure his ankle in a obstacle with Metropolis goalkeeper Zack Steffen just right before half-time and – immediately after making an attempt to carry on pursuing the break – experienced to appear off. Arsenal will hope Martinelli’s injury isn’t significant.

Lack of qualify at centre-again painfully highlighted by slick City

Arsenal may well have an abundance of centre-backs on their textbooks, but correct now it seems to be like a circumstance of amount above excellent. Their again-three struggled towards Manchester City’s slick assault tonight and were being shown up.

They went missing for Jesus’ opener and the marking for the fourth intention was equally undesirable. Aymeric Laporte strolled into the 6-garden box unmarked but other people were being queuing up driving him to head home, too. It was all as well uncomplicated.