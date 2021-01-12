Alex Rodriguez Talks ‘Navigating’ Coparenting With Ex Cynthia Scurtis

Crushing coparenting! Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis have set on a united entrance for their two teenage daughters given that their 2008 break up.

“We positioned what could be perceived as a damaging into a beneficial, by expressing to the women, ‘Look, now you really do not have a person home, you have two homes,’” the former expert baseball player, 45, stated of his and the Florida native’s discussion with Natasha, 16, and Ella, 12, through the “Raising the Bar” podcast job interview on Monday, January 11. “‘You don’t have two mothers and fathers, you have 4 dad and mom. Blessed you, the more the merrier.’”

The athlete extra that he’d experienced a “really, really great experience” with his children’s “great mom” and was “very friendly” with her partner, Angel Nicolas. “He’s excellent with my women,” the previous MLB player mentioned.

Rodriguez has been relationship Jennifer Lopez since 2017 and blended their families jointly when they moved into the identical property that similar calendar year. The Grammy winner, 51, shares twins Emme and Maximilian, 12, with her ex-spouse Marc Anthony.

While the approach took “some navigating,” Rodriguez stated that he has develop into a “more compassionate, extra considerate” particular person in the meantime.

“When I want to do issues at Christmas with the girls, I might start out asking proactively in July,” he spelled out. “Versus if I was in a unique state of mind, I would fall it December 15 and say, ‘Hey, Cynthia, can I have the children?’”

Rodriguez and Lopez have had a “full house” amid the coronavirus pandemic with their 4 kids at home. “We’re six people today with potent personalities,” the previous shortstop stated. “Leos and Scorpios traveling around. We are a lot. We’re a Latino relatives, we are loud and we all have potent thoughts. … We try out to engage in jointly. We check out to have fun jointly, whether that is actively playing chess or Monopoly or seeing films or heading outdoors and participating in soccer or Wiffle ball. We do believe that the family that performs together, hangs collectively, stays alongside one another.”

He and the “On the Floor” singer received engaged in March 2019 and have postponed their nuptials due to the COVID-19 unfold. The actress instructed Andy Cohen previous month that she is in “no rush” to marry Rodriguez.

“It was genuinely unhappy since we ended up supposed to get married in June and we had planned it all, so in March or April we’re looking down the pipe and we’re heading, ‘This is probably not gonna come about. Italy’s the worst position in the planet,’” she stated in December 2020. “And we were gonna get married in Italy.”

Lopez was formerly married to Anthony, 52, from 2004 to 2014, when Rodriguez wed Scurtis in 2002. He break up from the former psychology trainer 6 yrs afterwards.

