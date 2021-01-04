Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Small Mix girlfriend Perrie Edwards go into Gentleman Utd legend Sir Alex Ferguson’s street

SIR Alex Ferguson has some new noisy neighbours – right after Liverpool FC ace Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and his Tiny Combine girlfriend Perrie Edwards moved into his street.

The England star has splashed out £3.8 million on a spectacular home in the personal road in Wilmslow, Cheshire, in August with his pop star partner.

The movie star couple have delighted their hundreds of thousands of social media followers all through lockdown by doing Tik Tok dances – prompting supporters to tease the footballer about when he designs to suggest to Perrie.

The few moved in collectively past yr and they have been offering admirers an insight into their latest Cheshire pad on Instagram.

The pair have been entertaining followers in self-isolation with entertaining dance moves on their swish marble stairs.

The marble aesthetic carries on up the stairs which are lined with black railings, when the dwelling is blessed with big corridors and glass partitions seeking out into the yard.

The well known pair presently love midnight dips in their luxury hot tub all through self isolation, or a swim in their indoor pool.

The Small Blend star’s childhood cat Jack has also moved into their like nest.

But it would seem the Liverpool star and pop princess are on the go.

A resource stated: “Sir Alex is a large lover of soccer as everyone is aware, but no one particular is absolutely sure what he tends to make of Small Mix’s audio.”

In 2012 Sir Alex admitted he experienced an iPod which was comprehensive of hits from the likes of Frank Sinatra, Nat King Cole and Willie Nelson.

Oxlade-Chamberlain joined Liverpool from Arsenal in 2017 and been component of their Champions League and Leading League successful squads.

