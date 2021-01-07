Alex Garland Sets Up Upcoming Movie

Filmmaker Alex Garland (“Ex Machina,” “Annihilation”) has lastly set his sights on his following film job which has been setup at A24.

Jessie Buckley (“I’m Thinking of Ending Points,” “Chernobyl”) and British acting veteran Rory Kinnear (“Skyfall,” “Penny Dreadful”) are in talks to star in the now untitled project.

Garland penned the script which follows a young female who goes on a solo holiday to the English countryside after the dying of her ex-spouse.

Scott Rudin, Eli Bush, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich will deliver. Garland most lately helmed the Fx restricted collection “Devs”.

Source: Deadline