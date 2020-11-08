Alek Trebek Dead At 80: Writers, Fans, Celebs & Jeopardy! Contestants Mourn His Death

Although all of us knew that it was coming at a certain stage, that does not create Alex Trebek‘s unexpected departure on Sunday much easier to manage and procedure.

The famous Jeopardy! sponsor and Canadian-born TV character passed out early Sunday morning while being surrounded by loved ones and friends, based on information revealed from the series itself Twitter. And today, the entire world is responding to the very miserable situation for its host, who had been fighting pancreatic cancer for at least a year.

Hours after information of those 80-year old journalism and knowledge celebrity’s death first bankrupt, you can observe some of their very heartfelt, meaningful, particular, and also tear-jerking tributes to this guy (under ):

The very best in the organization. You’ll be missed, my buddy???????? Rest In Peace #AlexTrebek… pic.twitter.com/2lWZCFeYwE

— jimmy fallon (@jimmyfallon) November 8, 2020

And one final suggestion:

KNOWLEDGE for about $1,000Response:”He coined a Video safe-space for intelligent people”

Query:”Who was Alex Trebek (1940-2020) ? )”

Farewell, patron saint of all geeks. Jeopardy host as 1984 pic.twitter.com/RECC5zvFDN

— Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) November 8, 2020

We lost a legend. Rest in peace to #Jeopardy! host, Alex Trebek. Pic.twitter.com/fd7RclYW1J

— Hulu (@hulu) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek was only among the best broadcasters at the background of this moderate; the pinnacle of citizenship that was polished, however still so hot that he felt like a relative. What a gift we have had the chance to learn from his case.

— Adam Conover (@adamconover) November 8, 2020

We are saddened by the departure of mythical @Jeopardy host Alex Trebek. Before this season, he assisted us re the next generation of astronauts — a testament to his devotion to us to enlarge our understanding. Pic.twitter.com/Z4vwbLy1yn

— NASA (@NASA) November 8, 2020

Alex Trebek’s guts, strength and elegance inspired countless and awed those people who understood him. A huge loss for his loved ones, friends, co-workers and millions of audiences. I was honored to be a friend and also part of the family for all these years. A very sad moment.

— Pat Sajak (@patsajak) November 8, 2020

RIP Alex Trebek. Best”Cheers” minute . #AlexTrebek pic.twitter.com/FIMDxwIcnu

— Jeff Pearlman (@jeffpearlman) November 8, 2020

“We’ve lost a pub. Virtually every night for at least three decades, now Alex Trebek amused and educated millions round the world, instilling in a lot people a passion for trivia. My deepest condolences for his loved ones, friends, and all that are mourning this enormous loss.”

— CanadianPM (@CanadianPM) November 8) 2020

Very unhappy to hear of Alex Trebek’s passing. Whenever we did the exact Jeopardy sketches on SNL, we had a whole lot of fun and I’m told he loved them. He had been a complete national treasure & his condolences go out to his nearest and dearest #RIPAlexTrebek

— Darrell Hammond (@DarrellCHammond) November 8, 2020

I understood 2020 would accept Alex Trebek.

As our planet changed radically, Alex remained unflappable. He hosted on Jeopardy with course and also an avuncular charm, interacting with all guests using a feature ironic sense of humor.

He had been the last man to become universally-loved.

RIP

— Melissa Chen (@MsMelChen) November 8, 2020

August 2006. Aired October 20, 2006. THANK YOU, Alex Trebek and @Jeopardy, for becoming part of numerous lives. ???????????? Pic.twitter.com/SEoYDlmcEg

— Linda Sue Park (@LindaSuePark) November 8, 2020

Wow…

And that past one… this one will probably only attract the tears out (under ):

There might not be a greater clip than this that amounts up Alex Trebek’s effect pic.twitter.com/QnMjwOYyK9

— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 8, 2020

OMG! ) That is what!

It is evident that he had an outsized effect on people around him throughout his time on this ground, along with his profession in the public eye about tv.

Offering all our love into the longtime TV game show host friends, lovers, loved ones, and also household .

Rest in Peace, Alex…

