Alec Baldwin Jokes About Being’from a Job’ on’SNL’ Following Trump Loses Election

Alec Baldwin is prepared to hang up his Donald Trump wig.

The 62-year old celebrity happened to Twitter on Saturday (November 7) to respond to the information which Joe Biden are the next president later Trump missed the election.

“My desire was fulfilled. On to my second desire. That everybody who voted at this election keeps that devotion and votes from the 2022 midterm elections. Let us keep this moving!!! (And thank you for the Republicans of PA who helped make this occur )” Alec initial tweeted.

“They are gonna require an great shipment of cells shipped to Mar-a-Lago,” Alec followed .

Alec then joked about becoming”from a project” after conducting Trump on Saturday Night Live for the previous four decades.

“I do not think I have ever been overjoyed to drop a project ” Alec tweeted.

Alec additionally warns he will probably be SNL later tonight after again Trump. Be certain that you listen in!

