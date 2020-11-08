Alec Baldwin Imagines Trump’s Concession Speech at’SNL’ Cold Open — See!

Alec Baldwin is suiting up as Donald Trump for the last moment.

The 62-year old celebrity once more impersonated Trump to its Saturday Night Live chilly open on Saturday, November 7.

SNL began their very first installment after it was disclosed Joe Biden won the election from imagining exactly what Trump‘s concession speech will be like, because he really hasn’t surrendered yet.

As Trump, Alec started his speech by asserting that he had been interrogate as president.

“When anybody who died halfway through Tuesday understands, I had been re-elected president of america,” Alec stated, while pointing to a map of this U.S. and whined about how red that the countries were — just to realize that it had been a COVID map.

Then he chanted,”Stop the urge ! )” Until he had been told off-screen he was really supporting, he then began sinking,”Count every vote!”

Prior to the newest installment of SNL aired, Alec responded to Trump dropping the election stating that he is so pleased to not need to play with the soon-to-be ex president .