Albany theater company back together with neighborhood art exhibition

The Albany Light Opera & Theatre Company is back with its own neighborhood talent show place to showcase a huge array of budding celebrities from painters and dancers to particular effects artists.

Following a year’s Albany’s Got Talent series, ALOTCo has made a decision to host an identical generation featuring the gift out of past and current theatre members.

Much like most theater companies across the State,” ALOTCo fought against the limitations of this COVID-19 pandemic.

Camera IconBonnie Staude.

ALOTCo’s Got Talent co-ordinator Janet McArtney stated COVID-19 forced a change of plans.

“Ordinarily, we’ve got a few shows, yet this year COVID shifted everything and we could not match a full-scale production in later Urinetown The Musical therefore we chose to have the following AGT variety series,” she explained.

“Following the success of the year Albany’s Got Donation that was a dazzling showcase of local talent that it had been determined that this sort of number show may be achieved more frequently,

“This series will have our own previous and current divas and divos doing an act of the decision which means something unique for these,

“how blessed we are to have this gifted individuals in Albany.”

With 33 actors and six musicians at a live group, the art show is going to be held around three nights that weekend.

Camera IconBayden Redshaw doing Shallow.

Audiences can expect to find renditions of tunes from hit films Frozen and the best Showman, and a tune and dancing from headspace Albany director Andrew Wenzel.

WA Academy of Performing Arts optimistic Maddy Marsh will sing Shallow by A Star Is Born with Bayden Redshaw.

Darshan Clark will alter things up using a Poi Lights Dance LED screen.

The Staude Sisters will do the theme tune from British series Outlander, although the eldest Staude sister, Bonnie, will sing two solo performances such as Voi Che Sapete Opera.

ALOTCo’s Got Talent will soon be showing in the Albany Port Theatre out of 7. 30pm Friday and Saturday with a Sunday matinee series at 2pm.