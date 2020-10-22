Entertainment

Albany State College Student Beaten & Stripped Naked For Allegedly Stealing!

October 23, 2020
1 Min Read
A pupil at Albany State University was defeated and stripped nude with additional pupils yesterday, MTO News has discovered.

The victim has been defeated, in accordance with several onlookers, after being accused of stealing $1,200 from the other student’s dorm space.

HERE IS THE GRAPHIC VIDEO – WARNING

From the movie, that MTO News has analyzed, a pupil is observed walking out from the public courtyard entirely nude and covered in blood. The student seems to have already been stripped naked, beaten, and forced to walk outside in people.

A bunch of different pupils immediately gather around to see the young pupil, since he’s publicly humiliated.

Albany State University is a public historically black college from Albany, Georgia. Back in 2017, Darton State College and Albany State University merged to become 1 college under the University System of Georgia. 

Albany State University has two campuses in both Albany along with also a satellite campus at Cordele.

The episode seems to have happened at the institution’s Albany Campus.

MTO News achieved to the faculty for comment. Thus far we haven’t heard a reply.

