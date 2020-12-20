Alan Shearer claims Arsenal could get relegated right after defeat to Everton

Alan Shearer recommended relegation was a true possibility for Arsenal after the side slumped to their eighth defeat of the Premier League campaign away at Everton.

Mikel Arteta was now below immense tension ahead of Arsenal’s excursion to Goodison Park and Saturday’s final result suggests the Gunners have now picked up just five factors from the very last 30 available to them in the English leading flight.

Nicolas Pepe’s 35th-moment location-kick cancelled out Rob Holding’s individual-aim to provide hope for the website visitors but Yerry Mina headed home ideal on the stroke of 50 percent-time to put the Toffees back in front on Merseyside.

Carlo Ancelotti’s men held on to protected a 2-1 acquire which moved them up to next in the table, although Arsenal continue to be in 15th place, hovering just 4 factors higher than the relegation zone.

Arteta admitted he ‘understood’ his place could shortly grow to be untenable except effects significantly enhanced and Premier League icon Shearer said the Spaniard must be a ‘worried man’ obtaining to depend on Arsenal’s latest crop of players, with his career seemingly on the line.

‘Awful. No creativity, players likely as a result of the motions, not doing the job hard ample, not closing down,’ the ex-Newcastle United and England striker said on Match of the Working day.

‘Arteta really should be a concerned male relying on that group of gamers to try out and help save his career.’

Match of the Day host Gary Lineker insinuated Arsenal would uncover a way out of their present predicament and stay in the Leading League – but Shearer refused to rule out the chance of relegation.

‘I wouldn’t be so confident, not with that beginning workforce,’ he stated in response to Lineker.

‘Not with the mindset of some of their gamers, no.’

Jermaine Jenas explained Kieran Tierney’s current performances ended up a person of the only good reasons to be optimistic from an Arsenal persepective.

‘I noticed a pair of positives but they are tough to obtain, really don’t get me completely wrong,’ the previous Tottenham and England midfielder said.

‘Down that still left-hand side, I believe Tierney plays actually perfectly and I believe it’s unfair that he receives dragged down with what is likely on all over him.

‘This partnership he’s obtained on the left with [Bukayo] Saka is some thing that Arteta can focus towards and create on.

‘They have a excellent marriage, Saka can make a large amount of runs, but Tierney’s high quality on the ball, choosing out passes and he does not just whip everything into the box, he picks out adult men.

‘What I like most about him is he just does his position. He’s a remaining-back again and you are asking him to just to his position.

‘And I believe which is the massive difficulty with Arsenal, there is not more than enough players just doing their career.

‘There’s a good deal of folks hiding, a whole lot of persons passing the buck and there is not plenty of players undertaking what Tierney has been undertaking for Arsenal over the last couple months.’

