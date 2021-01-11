Alan Irvine admits West Ham struggled to split down Stockport following FA Cup gain

West Ham assistant Alan Irvine felt the Leading League side lacked a cutting edge but was in the end relieved with a 1- victory over Stockport in the driving rain at Edgeley Park.

raig Dawson’s header from Jarrod Bowen’s cross with seven minutes remaining proved the variation in their FA Cup 3rd-spherical encounter as the Hammers, 86 sites above their Vanarama National League opponents, averted a major upset.

It was a very important target in worsening weather conditions problems, with persistent and large rain leaving the pitch resembling a mud bathtub, which appeared to narrow the gulf in class concerning the two sides.

Irvine factored in the tricky conditions but, on a evening where a transient firework exhibit just outside a single finish of the stadium led to a stoppage in perform, the Scot considered West Ham lacked a spark up front.

“First of all, the major point is that we’re by way of next, we ended up delighted with the way the gamers went about matters,” Irvine explained, as he stepped in to fulfil supervisor David Moyes’ media obligations.

“One of the significant worries about these form of ties is that your gamers maybe believe it might be a bit less difficult than we understood it was likely to be and so we have been delighted with the mind-set.

“Our soccer up until eventually the remaining third was excellent but we didn’t penetrate more than enough towards what was a extremely perfectly-organised and a quite tough-doing work and disciplined Stockport defence.

“I did really feel that we desired to commence placing some crosses into the box than we experienced accomplished formerly, mainly because a lot of the play, we’d been hoping to penetrate by sliding matters by means of what was a pretty compact defence.

“As it transpires, the intention came from one particular cross that led to a corner then one more cross that certainly led to a superb header.”

We surely were not concerned about the frame of mind but certainly we had been on the lookout at further-timeAlan Irvine

Explained Benrahma struck the exterior of the write-up with a curling effort and hard work early on and while the Londoners had the upper hand for most of the tie, they ended up not able to trend quite a few obvious cut prospects.

Until eventually Dawson popped up to head further than Ben Hinchliffe as the Hammers progressed to the next round – in which they will facial area Doncaster – Irvine admitted he was anxious at the prospect of an more 50 percent-hour.

He extra: “We absolutely weren’t apprehensive about the perspective but surely we were being wanting at further-time, that was becoming a practical chance.

“It would have intended playing on in even far more difficult conditions – for each groups, not just for us.”

This was Stockport’s very first physical appearance at this stage of the competitors considering that 2007, when in their final aggressive conference towards West Ham, it was the Hatters who prevailed 2-1 in the 1996/97 League Cup.

They acquitted themselves nicely listed here and had a few of fifty percent-prospects following the interval but their attentions will now be on a return to the Soccer League.

Supervisor Jim Gannon reported: “The lads are naturally upset but is not that a signal of how perfectly they competed?

“That experience will dissipate above time and they’ll feel they gave a excellent account of them selves, so it’s a cliche to say ‘I’m extremely very pleased of them’.

“I would have been proud of them no issue what they did, all I required was them to perform as effectively as they could, and they’ve competed with a Premiership aspect.

“We stretched them all the way. I’m a very little bit upset but I’m actually proud and happy with the way we offered ourselves.”

PA