Al Roker Shows Prostate Cancer Diagnosis

Weatherman Al Roker has received information that nobody wishes to hear.

On Friday, Roker shown on”Now” that he will be undergoing surgery following studying September he has prostate cancer.

Roker, 66, shared,”it is a great news-bad news type of thing. Very good news is that we caught it early. Not amazing news is the fact that it’s somewhat competitive, so I will take time off to look after this.”

Stressing the value of early detection, Roker shared,”Therefore in case you find it early, this can be a very treatable disease and that is the reason why I needed to take one along my travel so we could learn how to instruct and safeguard the guys in our own lives.”

[email protected] discusses how the operation he’ll experience the following week to remove his prostate cancer. Pic.twitter.com/hbNolSVUHA

— TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020

The next week, Al may have surgery at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in nyc. His physician, Dr. Vincent Laudone, will eliminate his prostate, because of the competitive nature of this cancer, that”appears slightly restricted or restricted to the prostate cancer.”

Roker stated that he intends to come back to perform”in two weeks.”