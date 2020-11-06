Al Roker Has Prostate Cancer, Will Undergo Surgery Next Week

Breaking News

Al Roker‘s sharing Several Frightening Private medical Information… he Has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, but he Is taking aggressive Actions to Conquer it.

The longtime”Now” host along with meteorologist declared it Friday morning to the atmosphere, also said he is likely to get surgery next week to get his prostate removed. Al said he learned about the analysis on September 30 but shared with the information today to explain to viewers why he will be taking off time to the operation and recovery.

Our pal and colleague @AlRoker shows he was diagnosed with prostate cancer. Pic.twitter.com/hnAUX4xfX3 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 6, 2020 @TODAYshow

Al called this type of good-news-bad-news scenario, stating,”good news is how that we caught it early. Not amazing news is it’s somewhat competitive, so that I”m definitely going to take time off to care for this.”

Dr. Vincent Laudone can execute the process at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in NYC, also stated they chose eliminating the prostate has been the better choice over radiation.

66-year old Roker says he expects sharing the information will promote Black guys to get screened for a cancer that is quite treatable if found early. Al’s been recommending for this because 2013, if he co-anchor Craig Melvin obtained prostate tests live on”Now”