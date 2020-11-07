Entertainment

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani Develop the Fashion quotient in the screening of Laxmii

November 8, 2020
1 Min Read
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani turn up the style quotient at the screening of Laxmii
Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer Laxmii Is Arguably among the most awaited Movies of This year.

Aside from the brand new pairing, the movie also attracts Raghava Lawerence’s genius to Bollywood for the very first moment. The movie relies on the Tamil terror comedy film Kanchana that was also headed by Lawrence.

The movie’s crew hosted a special screening now, and it can be a first for its article lockdown era. Aside from the lead group of Akshay and Kiara, manufacturers Tusshar Kapoor and Shabinaa Khan, manager Raghava Lawrence and transgender activist Laxmi Narayan Tripathi were current in the screening. Kiara opted to get a polka dot saree while Akshay was spotted wearing a black Indo western ensemble.

Have a peek at images below.

&#13# &; 13;

1/8

Raghava Lawrence, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor

Raghava Lawrence, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor
Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani
Raghava Lawrence, Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani, Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor
Kiara Advani
Akshay Kumar
Kiara Advani
Akshay Kumar

Breaking NEWS  Exclusive: Jaideep Ahlawat speaks regarding his co-stars Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Recommended for You

Loading Next Article…

Tags