Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s most complicated red carpet looks down years

She left her Hollywood debut with Bride and Prejudice then proceeded to act in movies such as Pink Panther, Legion, Mistress of Spices to eventually turn into one of their most popular beauties on the planet. She is the head of various global brands also has again and represented India on a worldwide platform for Longines, Loreal and Giambattista Valli in the Fashion Week in Paris.

She is also the queen of crimson rugs, walking in the Cannes Film Festival annually, carrying India to unmatched heights in the realm of style. Through time, Aishwarya has created many memorable appearances in the Cannes red carpet with world famous artists.

Aishwarya has put several tendencies with her lip, the post-pregnancy looks and her current and many preferred looks are the Cinderella gown along with the peacock train in the previous few years.

As this OG diva turns 47 now, we have a peek at some of the most intricate appearances she has created at both Indian and international red rugs. Scroll through to Look.