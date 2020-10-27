Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s favorite rides will make you amazed

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looks just like a beauty queen now. The actress was in the business for some time and is still one of the best options for manufacturers. Aishwarya is among the greatest actresses of Hindi theatre and she is a leading name once it comes to brand recognition also.

Aside from behaving, Aishwarya can be fond of possessing lavish rides. She enjoys to travel in fashion. The actress was seen in a snowy Audi A8L plus also a silver Mercedes S500 on more than 1 event. The Audi A8 is presently priced at Rs . 12 crore along with also the Merc will be for Rs . 77 crore. Amazing!