Air Fryer Cleaning Hacks: How To Effortlessly Clean Your Air Fryer

The Air Fryer Cleaning Trick You Should Know

One can’t help but adore a superb air fryer. It’s incredible that we managed to thrive in a society without air fryers. The same seems to be true with Tiktok’s cleaning hacks; people can’t seem to get enough of them, and they only grow in popularity over time. Even though owning air fryers is great, cleaning them isn’t always joyful, but Tiktok has done it again.

You definitely don’t want to miss out on this Tiktok cleaning hack if you own an air fryer because it has become another popular tip on the well-known app. Air fryers are the modern, comparatively simple, and time-effective way to prepare all of your meals; forget ovens. Why then can’t the same be said for cleaning? Apparently, it can, though.

According to Newshub, the new hack shown in the popular video shows TikTok user @tanyahomeinspo demonstrating an incredibly quick and simple way to clean your air fryer using its own function. All the praise is going to this brand-new hack, which is probably something you’ve never even considered. This trick might be really helpful when it comes to cleaning your air fryer if you own this little oven and use it frequently.

The Most Recent Hack

The 13-second video clip received 200.7K likes and was shared over 32K times, making it yet another popular cleaning tip that vanished into thin air. The air fryer’s case is first filled with water and dish soap in the video by Tiktok user @tanyahomeinspo. She then gives it a three-minute “cook” setting. When she takes it off, the food and grease in the murky water are clearly visible. She simply gives it a rinse before displaying the now clearly clean air fryer.

People weren’t afraid to express their concerns about their health and safety because the hack seems too good to be true. Many commenters expressed worry that soap residue would prevent the air fryer from being thoroughly cleaned, while others expressed surprise that the hack actually worked. Keep in mind that while this is a simple method for cleaning your air fryer, it may not always be the best or safest choice when your air fryer needs a deep clean.

Instead, keep in mind that using a sponge or hand cloth with dish soap and water will yield the best results. Given that some manufacturers forbid using water in their air fryers, the Tiktok cleaning influencer did advise consulting the handbook before attempting this at your own risk.

