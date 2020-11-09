Air Force-Wyoming match cancelled because of Academy virus instances

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Air Force’s scheduled match at Wyoming that this Saturday was cancelled because of a”upward trend” of both COVID-19 instances in the Air Force Academy, the Mountain West Conference announced Sunday.

The team said in a statement there wasn’t any strategy to reschedule the match.

Air Force has been supposed to go to Army this weekend prior to that match was postponed due to the virus. The service academies are attempting to discover a date to constitute the competition.

“We’re disappointed to get rid of a 2nd successive game, however, also the health and security of the cadets, community and staff is the No. 1 priority in the Academy,” explained Nathan Pine, ” the manager of sports in Air Force. “We’ve seen continued growth in our COVID quantities over the soccer program and also have eclipsed our threshold for secure competition.

“We’ll pause soccer practices for the time being and work together with our sports medicine team to find out when it’ll be safe to resume .”

The two Air Force and Wyoming have been 1-2 overall this year.

___

Much More AP college soccer: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball along with https://twitter.com/AP_Top25