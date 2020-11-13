Ahmaud Arbery Murder Suspects Denied Bond

The father and Child charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery are staying in Prison pending their trial… a judge Simply denied their Petition for Bail.

Travis McMichael along with his dad Greg McMichael were right back at a Georgia courthouse Friday to its second consecutive day of courtroom hearings, and that is when Judge Timothy Walmsley decided, stating they will need to remain wrapped up pending their trial as they’re a threat to the city.

Throughout the hearing, the country played authorities body camera footage in the aftermath of this Arbery shooting… and also the judge stated there had been”significant threat” from the McMichaels’ action. The movie reveals Greg McMichael repeatedly citing his prior ties to law officials, that prosecutors believe was an effort to”obstruct justice”

Ahmaud’s mum, Wanda Cooper-Jones, again talked from the waiver during Friday’s hearing… and has been clearly emotional, stating it had been the very first time she had seen the authorities footage.

as we reported… Ahmaud’s mother dealt with the courtroom Thursday, stating the McMichaels did not provide her son a Opportunity to go home when they supposedly murdered himso they should not get to return home .

Wanda also stated the McMichaels are equally as dangerous today as they had been once Ahmaud was captured dead… plus it seems as though the judge concurred.

Because you realize… that the McMichaels and William”Roddie” Bryan, the guy who police say listed Ahmaud’s slaying, were indicted with a grand jury again in June, and they are facing 9 malpractice fees… comprising 4 counts felony murder, and 1 count of malice murder, two counts aggravated assault, 1 count false imprisonment and one count criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment.

The 3 defendants have already been in custody because their arrests back in May — Bryan formerly had his bail petition denied.