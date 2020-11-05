Agent Ari Emanuel & Programmer Sarah Staudinger Split Following Two Decades

It Is over between Ari Emanuel, 59, Also Sarah Staudinger, 31, Page Six reports.

The renowned agent and style designer began relationship in 2018, also was living together. She’s moved out, as stated by the socket.

Emanuel was formerly married to Sarah Addington for over 20 years. The Blast reports that they divide 2014. He filed for divorce 2018. They have three kids together.

Ari is your co-CEO of media and talent bureau William Morris Endeavor, and that’s the inspiration behind Jeremy Piven’s character on”Entourage.” He also appears to be the brother of former Chicago mayor Rahm Emanuel.

Sarah is your co-founder of Staud, a cool, reachable brand focused on enabling girls.