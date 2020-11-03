AG Bill Barr Has Election Day Steak, Feels Unusual Items Will Move Peacefully

Perform Movie Articles Exclusive TMZ.com

Attorney General Bill Barr does Not Appear to be to edge Including the Majority of the Nation — he Seems Fairly Cool after lunch… and That He Thinks Americans will Soon Be Rapping on election night Also.

We obtained AG Barr departing the Capital Grille at D.C. Tuesday day, and he informs us he only chowed down to a steak. He seems pretty happy about his meal selection.

The mind of the U.S. Department of Justice also informs us he is certain things will stay calm as votes have been tallied from the 2020 presidential elections… regardless of the fact that the national government gets spent millions on safety in expectation of violence.

As we have reported… companies in D.C. and other significant cities out of coast-to-coast have been dressing up weekly in fear of unrest,” irrespective of the election success.

Much flat complexes and banking have sent letters to their own inhabitants and clients warning them of possible ugliness because of this controversial election, however because you can see… Bill is not clearly sweat it.

Obviously, it is likely he will be attending the celebration at The White House after tonight, and since you understand… that area has been protected like Fort Knox.