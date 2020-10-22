Afterlife release pushed back 2021

If breaking makes you feel great, well, you are likely to need to wait a bit longer. Sony Pictures announced today they would be pushing the launch of GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE out of March 5, respectively 2021 into June 11, 2021, that just so happens to be damn near the launch date of their very first GHOSTBUSTERS movie. Maybe it is supposed to be.

We have become used to those regular release date changes because of COVID-19, also this is not even the very first time that Sony has shuffled GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE around. The Jason Reitman movie was initially supposed to hit theatres on July 10, 2020 prior to the studio pushed back it to the very first time. GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE occurs thirty years following GHOSTBUSTERS II and revolves round one mother (Carrie Coon) along with her two children (Finn Wolfhard & McKenna Grace) who find their relationship to the first Ghostbusters and the key heritage their grandfather left after they go to a mysterious home in a little town. Contrary to Paul Feig’s reboot, the new movie will function as an immediate sequel to the originals, and in addition to that, but additionally, it will contain Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, also Annie Potts reprising their original characters. Though Harold Ramis is no more with us, Dan Aykroyd has teased that Ramis’ personality will nonetheless be honorably reflected in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE.

To possess that formation with no guy standing there online with us was pretty considerable alteration. He’ll be well represented at the new movie, I will tell you . He is really honorably represented.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE will hit theatres on June 11, 2021. Fingers crossed.