Afterlife gets the LEGO treatment in new set

When most blockbusters hit theaters, they are preceded or followed by some sort of merchandising, but as the COVID-19 pandemic has basically wiped out the 2020 slate, we’ve seen more than a few instances of merchandising arriving without a film to support it. LEGO has unveiled a new set that features a recreation of the Ecto-1 that will be popping up in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE, which was slated to hit theaters earlier this summer and was delayed several times before finally landing on June 11, 2021.

RELATED: Ghostbusters sneakers from Reebok releasing in time for Halloween

LEGO has released several versions of the Ecto-1 in the past, but at 8″ high, 18″ long, and 6″ wide, this one is by far the biggest and most detailed. “The LEGO Ghostbusters ECTO-1 is perfect for film fans that want to build their very own piece of the new Ghostbusters: Afterlife movie,” reads the official description. “With a moving ghost sniffer activated by the wheels, an extendable rear gunner seat, working steering wheel and a whole host of other paranormal detection equipment on the detailed roof rack, the set ensures you’re ready for any ghost finding mission. The car also would not be complete without printed versions of the Ghostbusters logo adorning the car doors making this the ultimate gift for Ghostbusters fans and movie car enthusiasts.” You can check out a few images of the set below!

“I love creating LEGO vehicles and having previously designed the LEGO James Bond Aston Martin DB5, I loved the challenge of working on the ECTO-1,” said LEGO designer Michael Psiaki. “This is the largest and most detailed version of this car that we have ever created, It is crammed full of authentic features and easter eggs, that I’m excited for builders to discover as they put this model together.” The LEGO set will consist of 2352 pieces and will be released on November 15th for $199.99.

RELATED: Ghostbusters: Afterlife release pushed back to summer 2021

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE will take place thirty years after GHOSTBUSTERS II and revolve around a single mom (Carrie Coon) and her two kids (Finn Wolfhard & McKenna Grace) who discover their connection to the original Ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind after they move into a mysterious house in a small town. Unlike Paul Feig’s reboot, the new film will serve as a direct sequel to the originals, and not only that, but it will also feature Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, and Annie Potts reprising their original roles. Even though Harold Ramis is no longer with us, Dan Aykroyd has previously teased that Ramis’ character will still be honorably represented in GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE.

To have that formation without that man standing right there on the line with us was a pretty serious adjustment. He will be very well represented in the new film, I can tell you that. He’s very honorably represented.

GHOSTBUSTERS: AFTERLIFE will hit theaters on June 11, 2021.