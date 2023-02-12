After Three Failed Pregnancies: Alexander Ludwig and Lauren Are Finally Expecting a baby!

After three losses, Alexander and Lauren Ludwig are finally expecting their first child.

The 30-year-old “Hunger Games” star captioned an Instagram photo of himself standing behind his pregnant wife with the words, “It’s been a long road and we wanted to wait till things were looking promising this time around.”

I really appreciate the help from everyone. All we can say is thank you so much, and in case you were curious… excited puppy [named yam] belongs to the couple, and he and she are totally psyched.

Then, Alexander shared the news that the couple is expecting a rainbow baby in May.

Lauren, age 31, shared the same photograph with supportive words for those women who may have experienced miscarriages.

They’ve “come a long way,” she said of Alexander Ludwig and herself on Instagram. We’ve had three previous setbacks, but we’ve learned a lot about ourselves and each other through them.

Lauren summed up by saying, “There is light at the end of the tunnel for everyone out there who has had previously. Do not feel isolated.

Love and support from the couple’s pals poured in from the comments sections of their posts.

“Yeeeees. I am overjoyed for you lovely folks. ❤️❤️ Alexander’s co-star on “Vikings,” Alex Hgh Andersen, wished him “the best of luck.”

I can’t even contain my excitement for you two; congrats! Nina Dobrev, an actress, was added to the cast.

All together now: “Yay yes yay!!! Ashley Greene of “Twilight” fame expressed her delight in your engagement.

“OMG, congrats!!!!!!!! Vanessa Hudgens referred to him as “da bubbaaaaaa.”

To reassure her audience that they were “not alone,” Lauren announced in May 2022 that she and her husband had experienced a third miscarriage.

“I have gone back and forth on whether to post anything about this, but decided we all need to start talking about the truth more,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

I don’t think it’s a taboo subject to bring up, so I made up my mind to share. I hope to raise awareness of how frequent miscarriages really are.

Her final words were, “This will always be a part of our tale. If nothing else, I want the one person reading this to realize they are not alone, therefore I’m sharing my story.

A little over a year after making their relationship Instagram official, Alexander and Lauren announced in January 2021 that they had eloped to Utah. The couple’s hopes for a rainbow baby, who will be their first child, have come true.