After May Later We Collided Be Netflix?

Following We Collided is the continuation of both Tessa (Josephine Langford) and Hardin’s (Hero Fiennes Tiffin) saga, that may be seen at Anna Todd’s bestselling Later series. The next installment of the movie franchise was launched on Oct. 23, also obviously, fans would like to know when the film will soon be available to flow on Netflix. As of this moment the streaming giant has not announced any plans to bring the picture into its lineup, but it does not necessarily indicate it will not later on.

As you might remember, Later initially proved in April 2019, however, it was not until six months after it made its way into Netflix. If history repeats itself, which would place Following We Collided on Netflix’s listing of new films and TV shows for April 2021.