After being analyzed COVID damaging, Prithviraj Sukumaran to take Cold Case

Prithviraj Sukumaran was analyzed COVID positive if he was shooting Dijo Jose Antony’s Jana Gana Mana at Kochi. Now the celebrity has ever tested negative, the celebrity is going to kickstart shooting Tanu Balak’s Cold Case at Thiruvananthapuram. The movie went on flooring now and Prithviraj can join the group .

That can be cinematographer turned director Tanu Balak’s very first movie and he is gung ho about his eponymous project Cold Case. Talking to Times Of India regarding the job before, the manager had stated,”It is an investigative thriller placed in Thiruvananthapuram. It brings inspiration from real life events but overall it is a fictional narrative. It’s a fair budget. Though it does not have activity sequences, it’s still a major undertaking.”

The manager further additional and showed little additional information about Prithviraj’s character and stated,”He plays with an investigative officer at the movie and nearly all of his scenes have been put inside. There are just a couple scenes with audiences.” The staff will require extreme care and security measures while filming the undertaking and are eager to finally get the film on earth. Cold Case will probably be Prithviraj Sukumaran’s second movie to be taken article lockdown-rules-eased out. Here is wishing him all the luck for his newest job.