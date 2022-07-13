After a Health Scare, Travis Barker was Spotted With his Son Landon.

Getting back into the routine. After being hospitalized for pancreatitis, Travis Barker visited his Calabasas recording studio with his son, Landon Barker.

On July 11, the father of the 18-year-old Blink-182 drummer came out of a black sedan wearing a white tank top and white denim leggings. Travis’s fist-bumped and talked to his offspring while sporting a black brace on his left wrist but otherwise seemed to be in good health.

On June 28, the former Aquabats member was carried on a stretcher to a nearby hospital. Us Weekly later confirmed that the musician was afflicted with pancreatic inflammation, which can manifest quickly. Although the cause of his emergency hospitalization was first unknown, it was eventually revealed.

On July 2, Travis disclosed that his “excruciating pain” had started during a routine endoscopy on June 27. Through his Instagram Story, he revealed, “During the endoscopy, I had a very small polyp removed right in a very sensitive area, which is usually handled by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.” Pancreatitis that followed was severe and potentially fatal. With extensive treatment, I am currently considerably better, the former star of Meet the Barkers continued.

Exclusively disclosed to Us by an insider was the fact that Kourtney Kardashian, who wed the DTA Records founder in May, visited him in the hospital the entire time. Alabama, Travis’ daughter, who is 16 years old, reportedly “rushed to be by his side,” according to the source.

Soon after her husband’s health scare became public, Kardashian, 43, ended her silence. On July 2, she expressed via Instagram Story, “Oh what a scary and emotional week it has been.” The reality television personality continued, “I am so grateful to God for healing my husband, for all of your prayers for him and for us, and for the overwhelmingly kind and supportive response.”

wearing white

For his Monday, July 11 outing, the drummer wore a white tank top, jeans, a black wrist brace, shoes, and sunglasses.

Travis Barker Talks About Recovering Well From Pancreatitis

Going to His Studio

The punk rocker was seen exiting his vehicle and heading to his Calabasas recording facility.

Having fun with Landon

The musician from “All the Small Things” was welcomed by his son Landon. As they made their way into Travis’ recording studio together, the pair seemed to be having a serious talk.

