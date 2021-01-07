AFI to release their 11th studio album this 12 months

AFI prepare to launch their 11th studio album in 2021, according to a social media article created late last week.

The band took to Twitter on Saturday (January 2) to confirm that they will release new music “very soon”.

“With the conclusion of a calendar year that has been, at finest, complicated for all, we have news that we hope might provide you some joy,” AFI wrote.

“Very shortly, new music shall be yours. Prior to the year’s conclusion, our 11th album will adhere to. We could not be far more pleased with our most up-to-date do the job and hope you will sense the same.

“Thank you for becoming a member of us on this subsequent journey. We are thrilled to just take it and honored to have you at our facet.”

Together with their announcement, the band shared a short teaser online video, that includes an define of the band’s users and a snippet of new track, ‘Twisted Tongues’. Enjoy it under:

AFI have nonetheless to share a title or release day for the observe-up to their 2017 self-titled album.

The forthcoming record will also include the initial new tunes from the band because 2018, when they dropped their most up-to-date EP, ‘The Lacking Man’.

In the many years considering the fact that, frontman Davey Havok and guitarist Jade Puget have introduced songs with their aspect undertaking, Blaqk Audio. The digital outfit dropped their fourth studio album, ‘Only Points We Love’, in 2019.