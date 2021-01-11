Affleck To Helm Fantasy “Missing Towns”

Disney is reportedly producing a stay-motion film primarily based on Shannon Messenger’s bestselling e-book collection “Keeper of the Misplaced Cities”.

Ben Affleck is connected to immediate, make as a result of his Pearl Street label and co-generate the script with Kate Gritmon. Madison Ainley will also government produce.

The award-successful tale follows a telepathic twelve-12 months-outdated woman who should determine out why she is the key to her model-new world prior to the mistaken human being finds the reply very first.

Affleck lately starred in te sporting activities drama “The Way Back” which attained him some of the best assessments of his career.

Source: Deadline