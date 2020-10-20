"Adore You" x "Baby One More Time" Mashup | Adamusic Video

Sometimes you only need to follow a lot of homesick 2000s hits, and sometimes that you need to relish the wonder of Harry Styles’s masterpiece Fine Line for your 50th moment. In any situation, YouTuber Adam Wright’s (aka Adamusic) tune mashup of Britney Spears’s”… Baby One More Time” along with Styles’s”Adore You,” uploaded on Sept. 24, is here to meet your cravings.

contrasts between the lines”cherry lipstick condition of mind” and”I have to confess I still think,” that the mashup perfectly mixes together the heartache and love of”Adore You” and the positive dance rhythm of Spears’s”… Baby One More Time.” As someone who enjoys both songs separately, I must say I have never needed that a Britney Spears x Harry Styles collab over I do today. Listen to the complete mashup here, also read Harry Styles’s finest music movies if you are in the mood to maintain the”Adore You” celebration moving subsequently.