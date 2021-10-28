According to the latest news, Adobe is trying to make Creative Cloud’s website into more of a hub for collaborating with multiple teams. In line with this plan, today, Adobe has a few new tools: basic web-based versions of Photoshop and Illustrator, a new feature called Canvas, and a feature called Spaces. Canvas lets you make mood boards while spaces teams arrange and synchronize assets for projects.

It is to be noted that Canvas seems to be like a bunch of tools that designers already use like Miro or PureRef. However, Canvas comes with the perk of being integrated with Adobe’s ecosystem. Users will be able to pull Cloud documents onto a canvas, and they will automatically link back to the original file.

Adobe will be adding new features in Creative Cloud to make collaboration easier

Spaces, on the other hand, is Adobe’s new interface for organizing files across teams. Creative Cloud’s website already serves as sort of a bare-bones take on Google Drive and now Adobe is adding a way to group your stuff by teams and by projects and sync it for everyone involved. Spaces can include Canvas files, asset libraries, as well as cloud files. These features will be handier for teams that use Adobe apps. With this move, Adobe is also trying to hold its market share so that designers don’t move on to other platforms.

Note that Canvas and Spaces won’t be available right away. Adobe has planned to roll them out to everyone next year. As of now, they will be available in limited beta versions. These updates play into two of Adobe’s broader goals: making collaboration easy and owning the entire software chain.

Recently, Adobe acquired Frame.io, a popular web-based video collaboration tool, however, there is no information about its services as of now. It might play a big role in the future as well.