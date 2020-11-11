Adidas And Marvel Will Release Spider-Man: Miles Morales Sneakers

One of Marvel’s most cherished personalities is currently becoming his very own line of shoes.

Based on Yahoo, on November 19, Adidas and Marvel will launch that the Spider-Man: Miles Morales x ray Adidas Originals Superstar sneaker. The footwear is called”a brilliant reddish leather top and contrasting black leather at top and tongue of the shoe. The shoes also have a Spider-Man webbing print to the heels along with also a PlayStation tag adorning the laces in addition to Miles’ personal Spidey tag”

The sneakers are priced approximately $90.

Watch a picture, under: