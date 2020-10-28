Adele Shows Her Dating Status Amid Skepta Romance Rumors

Adele will be putting the record straight on her dating status.

After her memorable Saturday Night Live monologue, the”Hello” singer shot to Instagram about Oct. 28 to clean those up Skepta rumors. )

“Had the best time on SNL! Thanks to the very amazing cast, crew, producers and writers. What a sublime Group of people you’re,” she wrote.” Lorne thank you for believing me! Lindsay my sister to life, Maya my humor and Mama hero! And also the up to now for this crowds in the dress rehearsal and live show!”

She added,”I used it for the pleasure of it and that I hope you got any from it as well! Excellent luck with all the election America I adore you a lot. Look after each other and move easy on the go. Happy Halloween!”

The celebrity stopped the heartwarming caption together with,”I am going back into my cave to be the (only ) kitty woman I am! Peace out another year [black heart emoji].” Certainly, this answers those dating queries.