Adele On Saturday Night Live Made Many Jokes

Adele stepped back into the spotlight this weekend as the guest host of Saturday Night Live.

But alas, the singer did not take to the mic stand to belt out one of her new eagerly-anticipated songs because, as she cited in her opening – and nervous – monologue, “my album is not finished, and I’m also scared to do both. I would rather just put on some wigs – and this is all mine by the way – have a glass of wine or six and just see what happens.”

Well a LOT happened in the following 90-minute show; here are all the jokes you need to know about from Adele’s comeback moment and the internet certainly shared its opinions…

Referring to her recent weight loss, which went viral around the world after the singer posted an image during her birthday, Adele said in her opening monologue, “I know I look really, really different since you last saw me but actually, because of all the COVID restrictions and the travel bans, I had to travel light and only bring half of me – and this is the half I chose.” Well that’s one way to shut down people inappropriately dishing out their opinions on women’s bodies in 2020.

The closest Adele came to breaking into song was during a comedy skit inspired by The Bachelor with the 32-year-old playing someone looking for a date.

“I’m here because I’ve had a lot of heartbreak in my life – first at 19 and then, sort of famously, at 21 and then, even more famously, at 25,” she says to a fellow contestant referencing the titles of her three previous albums.

During her numerous rejections during the sketch, Adele did what she does best and belted out one of her classics, including Rolling In The Deep, Hello and Set Fire To The Rain, as her costars looked on, enraged.

She concluded the sketch by exiting the set whilst singing, Someone Like You and shouting, “Catch me next week on Love Island!” IF. ONLY.

Adele thanks, “Sarah Palin, babes.”

Adele first appeared on Saturday Night Live as a musical guest back in 2008 when Sarah Palin, who was running for Vice President of the United States of America also appeared on the show alongside Tina Fey. Referencing her appearance, Adele said, “so obviously a few million people tuned in to watch it. And well, the rest is now history.”

Adele performed Chasing Pavements and Cold Shoulder and it basically made her famous in America over night as the next day, her debut album 19 took the top spot on the iTunes chart for the first time.

Refusing to make jokes about the current presidential race, Adele instead said, “I know anything about American politics… but I’ll just say this: ‘Sarah Palin, babes, thanks for everything.'”

Sarah Palin thanked the babe that is Adele right back on Twitter later.

Adele has the largest swear jar

Elsewhere during her opening monologue, Adele said, “I always get very nervous on live TV, but tonight especially so, because I swear a lot. And because I’m British I tend to skip all those medium ones and go straight to the worst ones.”

“Last time I was told not to swear specifically during a live broadcast, I was playing Glastonbury and well, this is what happened…” she continued, referencing her infamous Glastonbury headline performance which was punctuated with swear words.

Cut to co-star Keenan counting the dollar bills in a human-sized swear jar. Well, it’s one way to spend her millions, isn’t it?

Adele will not be touring anytime soon, according to this fortune teller

In another sketch during the 90-minute-long show, Adele played an English woman who is obsessed with colouring in books and also finds herself living in a haunted mansion. Just when her problems couldn’t increase, she is visited by a fortune teller called Madame Vivelda, played by Saturday Night Live comedian, Kate McKinnon. “I wonder if you see anything work-related in the next year,” she asks, “I see no concerts in 2020,” Madame Vivelda replies, followed by, “Only colouring.”

Adele’s contentious ‘Africa’ advert ‘joke’

The third comedy scene provided the most contentious sketch of the night as Adele took on the role of a divorcee who lists off the reasons to visit Africa in an advert for the Tourism Board of Africa encouraging women to visit the continent for its “natural beauty.” However the tone pointed to sex tourism.

“The breeze, the mountains, in beautiful Africa. The sandy beaches, the massive bamboo, the food, the night life,” Adele said, in character.

I'm proudly from a country in Africa & I'm not offended at all. I enjoyed SNL's use of humor to shed a light on sex-tourism and White/Western Women getting away with sexually exploiting Black Men & Boys. It's funny, because it'a true. Adele breaking made it extra entertaining 😂 — Coréon Dú (@CoreonDu) October 25, 2020

“After my divorce, I sought after the breath-taking views and delicious cuisine,” she continued before breaking out in laughter after her co-star, Kate McKinnon referenced and emphasized the wonder of “the bamboo,” and “the tribesmen.”

Some have taken to social media to call out SNL for the “tone death” sketch and asking, “can we please stop fetishizing black men and women?”

#SNL Did I really just see a sketch about white women using Africa as their buffet for oversexed and overendowed African "tribesmen" who carry them around on their shoulders starring Adele fresh off a Bantu knot minstrel show outrage? Truly unbelievable. #readtheroom pic.twitter.com/wc8Yw5N2F3 — Aretha (@amightystream) October 25, 2020

However, another Twitter user said, “I’m proudly from a country in Africa & I’m not offended at all. I enjoyed SNL’s use of humor to shed a light on sex-tourism and White/Western Women getting away with sexually exploiting Black Men & Boys. It’s funny, because it‘a true. Adele breaking made it extra entertaining.”

They went a little bit light on SNL here but the piece is well-written & timely. Africa sketch premise was objectifying & heterocentric, sexist, racist even. It may be the most weird woke sketch ever for making white mens feel a type of way. A 'thinker'. https://t.co/IU9c5A82Pc — T. Owen D'arreigh (@wetworkclothes) October 25, 2020

Another said the,”Africa sketch premise was objectifying & heterocentric, sexist, racist even.”

What is your verdict?