Adele Stuns at the Grammys with a Romantic Ruby Gown and Sparkling Diamonds!

Adele brought Hollywood glitz to the red carpet of the Grammy Awards.

The “Weekends with Adele” singer returned to the award ceremony at the 2023 Grammys as a major fashion force after a six-year absence.

Adele Looked Stunning at The Grammy Event

Adele looked stunning for the event in a velvet, off-the-shoulder, ruby Louis Vuitton gown with ruffled shoulder details, a belted waist, ruby shoes, and Tiffany & Co. jewelry even if she didn’t make it to the red carpet. Her blonde hair, which was split to the side and curled in huge, bouncy waves, as well as a chrome burgundy manicure, completed the appearance.

Lizzo, who attended the ceremony in a fiery, voluminous Dolce & Gabbana costume and wore red as well, was seated next to Adele.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter is up for seven of the night’s most prized categories, including a record of the year, an album of the year, and song of the year, placing her just behind Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar in the nominations. She has experience with success, having received 15 Grammys out of her 25 overall Grammy nominations and victories (and counting).

Adele Faced Some Time Management Issues After Settling in Las Vegas

Following the start of her residency in Las Vegas in November 2022, the British actress has been adjusting to her time in the United States. A year after she postponed her residency in Las Vegas in late January, Adele performed at Caesars Palace for the first of 32 gigs there. She acknowledged failing to put the concert together in time but assured supporters that she “tried her utmost” at the time. But for now, it seems like the program is going in the direction she wants.

Adele thanked the crowd for returning to her, The Guardian reports. It’s really wonderful, and it looks just how I expected it to. Thank you.

Adele sings live on stage on November 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, during the “Weekends with Adele” Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The singer opened the show with the No. 1 single “Hello,” and played through other hits like “Send My Love (To Your New Lover),” “Rumor Has It,” “When We Were Young,” “Someone Like You,” and “Rolling in the Deep,” which were occasionally shown on walls of video screens in the crowded venue of 4,100 fans. Adele sings songs from her most recent album, 30, including “I Drink Wine,” “Love Is a Game,” and “Hold On,” while donning an elegant off-the-shoulder velvet gown and moving slowly around the auditorium.

After canceling gigs owing to production challenges behind the scenes, Adele announced her rescheduled dates in July 2022. Through March 25, the updated “Weekends with Adele” shows will be shown.

On November 18, 2022, in Las Vegas, Nevada, Adele gives a live performance as part of the "Weekends with Adele" Residency Opening at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

The 15-time Grammy winner told Graham Norton in January 2022 that “that would have been a terrible half-assed concert and I can’t do it.” “On stage, everyone will be able to look right through me. I have never done something similar in my life, and I won’t start doing it now.”

On Sunday night, CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the 2023 Grammy Awards live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Adele Always Wanted to Meet Dwayne Johnson

Your heroes are here! When Trevor Noah, the host of the Grammy Awards, presented Adele to Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson on Sunday, February 5, she was beaming.

As he made his way around the tables of the A-listers during the program, Noah, 38, said, “The person that Adele has always wanted to meet but never has is Dwayne Johnson. “I don’t have Dwayne Johnson here tonight, but I do have someone dubbed “The Rock,” the Daily Show host then mocked Adele, 34.

Johnson, 50, made a dramatic entrance and then strolled up to the “Someone Like You” singer’s table. Adele grinned broadly and got to her feet to give the Ballers alum an embrace.

“The Rock, meet Adele; Adele, meet The Rock. First time ever,” Noah declared to the cheers of the audience.