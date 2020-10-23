Adele Flexes Her American Accent At HIGHlarious SNL Promo — See!

We are only 1 day off from Adele on Saturday Night Live! )

As we have previously mentioned, lovers must NOT expect her to become doing some of her sins because she will really be on place as sponsor for the very first time ever!

Back in 2008, she had been a musical guest to the series for the very first time, afterwards arriving in November 2015 before her record 21. However, this time she is only there to be amusing rather! In a brand new promo published on Thursday, the British songstress demonstrates she’s the humor chops!

After casting member Kate McKinnon places on her very best imitation of this Hello singer, Adele really articulates her American accent having the,”oh my god, no concerns, girlfriend”! LOLz! Seriously impressive!

Give it an eye on your own (under ):

Host: Adele Music: H.E.R. YouWatching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd

— Saturday Night Live — SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020

earlier this week, even the most 32-year-old momma of a voiced her enthusiasm for the chance to sponsor the long tail series, composing on Instagram:

“I have always wanted to get it done as a stand lonely second, so I could roll my sleeves up and completely throw myself in it, however, now hasn’t been correct. However, if there is ever a moment for us to leap head first into the deep end with all our eyes shut and hope for the very best it is 2020 right?”

Thus perfect! Read the entire caption (under ):

[Image via Adele/Instagram & Saturday Night Live/Twitter.]