Addison Rae Addresses the Large Mistake She Produced While hinting at the Billboard Music Awards

Addison Rae is opening up on the huge mistake she left while presenting in the 2020 Billboard Music Awards before this season . )

The 20-year-old TikTok celebrity and budding actor left her first look at an awards show while introducing the award for its Billboard Chart Achievement into Harry Styles.

The huge error Addison created was… she did not open the envelope prior to declaring the winner. She obviously understood who the winner was beforehand.

“This was a bit stressful since I had an outfit shift, then after I did this I went on stage then right before, you need to read from this item, you understand? And there was just like words , therefore it enjoy, I suppose it made me wonder what I was reading in the newspaper, therefore […] I had been just overthinking the traces when I was studying themand then it simply was like throwing off me as that I was like,’oh gosh I really don’t even understand where I’m right today,’ then also there’s like no one at this significant theatre, so it is just like scary-looking’cause there is nobody inside you’re like speaking, and you also understand the camera on you personally and rolling dwell,” Addison mentioned on the most recent episode of her podcast,” Mama Knows Best.

Addison continued,”Then on the prompter it did not say just like,’open envelope,’ it merely stated,’And the award goes on, dot dot dot dot,’ then it says’declare winner’ like parentheses therefore that I simply like declared, just like I said it and that I did not even think twice about opening the envelope that’s obviously the entire point. […] I simply was not thinking about it’cause I had been studying it’cause I had been anxious. ”’

