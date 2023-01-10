“Adam Rich: Remembering the ‘Eight Is Enough’ Child Star” and what’s his Cause of Death?

According to the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner, Adam Rich, an actor who gained notoriety as a youngster playing Nicholas Bradford, the youngest Bradford family member, on the television drama “Eight Is Enough,” has passed away.

He was 54.

According to a TMZ report quoting Rich’s relatives, he passed away on Saturday at his home in Los Angeles. cause of death is unknown. yet we have some people theories regarding his death below.

Acting Career

While Rich’s part on “Eight Is Enough” is what made him most famous, he also made appearances on a number of TV shows and several TV movies in the late ’70s and ’80s. Fantasy Island, CHiPs, Small Wonder, and a voice role in the animated series “Dungeons & Dragons” are a few of the credits.

Before taking a ten-year hiatus from on-camera work, Rich’s final TV appearance was on an episode of “Baywatch” in 1993. Later, in the 2003 David Spade comedy “Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star,” he played himself. In the same year, he also played Crocodile Dundee in the TV series “Reel Comedy.”

Rich encountered legal issues in 1991 about an alleged burglary. According to a Los Angeles Times article, his “Eight Is Enough” TV dad, actor Dick Van Patten, once covered his bail. Rich took part in a 1996 hoax that falsely claimed that he had passed away and was authored by Dave Eggers, the author of “Heartbreaking Work of Staggering Genius,” for Might Magazine as part of a satire on celebrity deaths.

The former child star reflected on his career in a post on Instagram in 2021, when he was a featured character in the CNN series “The History of the Sitcom.”Rich remarked, “I’m thankful for the delight felt while working on 8!… “I sincerely hope it was enjoyable for you as well.”

Adam Rich’s Cause of Death

Different Conspiracies were made on Adam Rich’s Death

While the exact cause of Adam’s untimely passing is unknown, Eight Is Enough followers who have been following Adam’s journey would not be shocked if it had anything to do with his battles with mental illness and substance misuse. Adam wanted to enjoy a typical childhood when Eight Is Enough was canceled in 1981. Near Los Angeles, he attended Chatsworth High School, where he finally mixed with the wrong crowd.

Following his 1991 arrest on a burglary allegation, the Los Angeles Daily News (through the Orlando Sentinel) gave us some insight into Adam’s life beyond celebrity. At the time, Dick paid $5,000 to bail Adam out of jail due to his lack of family support, which he never fully disclosed.

But he did talk about his mental state. “I have no idea how this came about, but I am sick. An illness I have “After the arrests, he stated. “I’m terribly sorry and ashamed about the whole affair… It’s true what some people are saying—it was a cry for aid. I truly don’t know why that happened, but I accept responsibility.”

People Linking Covid Vaccine Conspiracy Theories with Adam Rich’s Death

Some conspiracy theorists claimed that the immunizations were responsible for serious health issues like weakening immune systems and an elevated risk of heart attacks. Highlighting an old tweet of adam rich.

Many Online Users Quickly Refuted the Theories, Though.

Linking of His Death with Drug Theory?

Netizens cited the possibility that the actor’s issues with substance usage led to a health issue highlighting the tweet below.

Adam Rich was upfront about his addiction, and it was well known that in the 1990s and early 2000s, he had been detained for driving while intoxicated, stealing syringes that had been filled with drugs, and breaking into a pharmacy.

Well… I’m not perfect! Arrests, 20’ahem rehabs(not all voluntary;), 3-4 OD’s(depending on who you ask!), a couple 5150’s… & countless detoxes & relapses. 7yrs clean & sober the 7th!… 54yrs old on the 12th. It takes what it takes! 😉 So don’t ever give up! #Sobriety beats hell! pic.twitter.com/FmzjA7B1Hl — Adam Rich 🦍 (@TheeAdamRich) October 10, 2022

Statements of Various Celebrities

Rich was described by Deraney as being compassionate, giving, and a “fighter in the fight against mental illness.” He also referred to his client with affection as “America’s little brother.”

Thank you all for reaching out regarding Adam Rich. If you knew Adam, you just loved the guy. And oh the stories he could tell. Here is my statement: pic.twitter.com/3OITGnESuf — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) January 8, 2023

Rich was Betty Buckley’s “young companion” on set and friend ever since, according to Betty Buckley, who portrayed his stepmother on the program, who expressed her shock after learning of his passing on Instagram.