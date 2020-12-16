Adam Levine Takes Ferrari Victory Lap Right after Boosting $750k for Charity

Perform video information Exceptional @adamlevine / Instagram

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are celebrating a partnership with Ferrari that elevated 6-figures for Preserve the Little ones, and lifted Adam’s heart price with a thrilling take a look at-drive.

The Maroon 5 frontman not long ago took a spin in Ferrari’s new coupe, the Roma, and posted a series of films demonstrating just how psyched he was behind the wheel … as he ought to be, and not just simply because of the car or truck.

Adam and his supermodel wife teamed up to bring 1 of the very first Romas to the United States for a charity auction. The stunning whip has a price tag all over $220,000, but it went for $750,000 in the Sotheby’s auction!!! All proceeds went to Help you save the Little ones.

Adam owns a bunch of typical and unique automobiles, but was NOT the lucky consumer at auction. Nonetheless, Ferrari did enable him and Behati encounter the Roma for the duration of what appears like a experience close to SoCal.

The Roma has 611 horsepower and a best velocity of about 200 mph, and Adam set those ponies to perform … obtaining up to 182 km/h, or about 110 mph.

As for the charity auction, Preserve the Young children has labored tirelessly for the duration of COVID-19 to make positive underprivileged youngsters have textbooks, materials and virtual learning instruments — so the revenue is surely heading to a great put.

No phrase on who laid down the $750k, but this looks like a common get, get, gain. Just ask Adam!