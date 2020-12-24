Actual Madrid on the cost following win above Granada

True Madrid drew level with Atletico Madrid at the major of LaLiga with a 2- gain more than Granada.

asemiro headed in a Marco Asensio cross to give his side the direct just before Karim Benzema sealed Real’s sixth successive victory with a very low drive.

Somewhere else in Spain, Getafe drew 1-1 with Celta Vigo, Alaves secured a 2-1 victory in excess of Eibar and Cadiz dropped 1- at Genuine Betis.

Theo Hernandez’s winner gave AC Milan a previous-gasp 3-2 victory more than Lazio to hold them leading of Serie A.

Ante Rebic headed in the opener and Hakan Calhanoglu transformed from the penalty location to double his side’s direct.

Even so, Lazio struck back again with Luis Alberto finding the web from a rebound before Ciro Motionless created it 2-2 after missing an before penalty.

Hernandez’s late header still left AC Milan just one level ahead of metropolis rivals Inter, who won 2-1 absent at Verona.

Lautaro Martinez’s opener was cancelled out by Ivan Ilic, in advance of Milan Skriniar’s header secured all three points for the site visitors.

Also in Italy, Bologna had been held to a 2-2 attract with Atalanta when Torino also shared the details with a 1-1 scoreline against Napoli.

Roma edged a slender 3-2 earn about Cagliari, with Sassuolo recording the very same scoreline absent at Sampdoria.

Genoa gained 2-1 at Spezia though Udinese fell to a 2- residence defeat to Benevento.

In Ligue 1, Paris St Germain stormed to a 4- earn about Strasbourg to remain 1 issue off leaders Lyon.

Timothee Pembele secured the guide for the dwelling side in the 18th moment, before late plans from Kylian Mbappe and substitutes Idrissa Gueye and Moise Kean.

Lyon secured a comfortable 3- victory above Nantes, although Lille had a fight to continue being degree on factors with the leaders in a tough fought 3-2 away earn over Montpellier.

Also in France, Bordeaux fell to a 3-1 dwelling defeat to Reims while Lens defeat Brest 2-1 and Great drew 2-2 with Lorient.

Dijon took all three details in a 3-1 gain at Nimes, Metz dropped 1- away at Rennes, Marseille were crushed 2-1 at Angers while Monaco and St Etienne played out an interesting 2-2 draw.

PA