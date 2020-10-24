Actual goddess of Dallas’ Brandi Redmond Expecting Baby No. 4

There is another small pumpkin linking Brandi Redmond‘s patch.

The Real Housewives of Dallas celebrity reportedly announced husband and her Bryan Redmond are expecting baby No. 4 to Friday, Oct. 23. Brandi, 42, chose to Instagram using a photo of 3 pumpkins painted along with her children’ arrival years, along with a longer with”2021″ throughout it.

“God works in mysterious ways and we’re so grateful for his elegance and grace,” she shared. “You never understand what his strategy is but we understand he has us in the hands of the hands. We’ve got much to be grateful for this holiday period and would like to thank you all for the prayers, love and outside pouring support”

two weeks before, that the Bravolebrity declared the sudden departure of her mother-in-law, that perished in a car crash. Brandi and also Bryan’s 9-year-old daughter Brinkley survived the wreck.

She shared social websites in the moment,”…I request that you simply lift my candy Brinkley upward as she continues to cure and God protects her eyes and heart from this catastrophe. I am quite grateful for her entire life. This is most likely the most joyful yet pain I have ever felt”