‘Actual Bit Of Potomac’ Reunion Will Be In Person + Andy Cohen Says Twist Will Not Change Next Season

A physical altercation between previous buddies Monique Samuels and Candiace Dillard is not interfering with Your Real Housewives of Potomac reunion.

The women became the discussion of reality TV when matters got additional heated to say at least at a preceding episode.

However, it resembles each one the women are going to be in the reunion. And unlike current digital reunions such as”The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and”The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills”, that person will likely be recorded in person.

Andy Cohen stated lately:

“Potomac is occurring fairly soon and that I think, now, it appears like it is likely to be in person. There has been a hiccup a few days ago at which perhaps it was not [but] I am hopeful it will be in person. I don’t hope to do much more Zoom reunions.”

He spoke on the choice to demonstrate the struggle and stated:

“We did some thing we actually almost haven’t done. Usuallywe cut off from a thing like that cause it is not something we want to take place. We do not enjoy it. We do not think that it goes on this particular franchise. In cases like this, we really leaned to it since we had a lot of people saying,’Why not show it’ And it also turned into this a point of controversy for the remaining part of the season. We had been cutting stuff and we were all like,’We are going to reveal it. ”’

For anybody wondering when Monique Samuels can get booted in the series, that does not seem to be the situation. Andy Cohen stated:

“No, I do not [think the RHOP cast will change]. I believe that is among the reasons why Potomac is really fantastic.”

Which are the ideas about”RHOP” reunion becoming person along with the throw not changing to next year? Comment and tell us.