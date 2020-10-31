Actor par excellence and also the first to play James Bond, Sean Connery goes away 

Hollywood’s largest franchise 007 dropped its first James Bond — Sir Sean Connery has left for heavenly abode. Sean Connery who had been regarded as the very first James Bond passed out in his sleep at the time of age 90.

The star passed off from the Bahamas and has been unwell for a while now. Aside from enjoying the hot and suave secret agent, the celebrity has been famous for lots of his other excellent performances in movies such as The Hunt for Red October,” Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock. He won the Oscar at 1988 for Best Actress in a Supporting Role for The Untouchables. Sean Connery also has won 2 Bafta awards and several Golden Globes.

Sean Connery was knighted by the Queen 2000 in Holyrood Palace and celebrated his own 90th birthday in August this year. It is definitely a massive reduction for showbiz and we have lost among the hottest and the finest James Bonds everbefore.