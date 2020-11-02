Actor Eddie Hassell Dead At 30 After Being Shot In Apparent Carjacking Attempt

Hollywood has dropped another young superstar much too early on at what had become a gifted, meaningful, inspirational lifestyle.

Eddie Hassell, that was known for his high profile supportive characters on NBC‘s Surface and ABC‘s Devious Maids — has since passed out following an obvious run-in with gun violence. He had been only 30 years old.

Based on TMZ, Hassell has been captured and killed early Sunday morning over what seems to be the attempted carjacking. It is uncertain precisely where Hassell was now in time, however, it is being reported that the incident occurred someplace in Texas.

Right nowthat his group is currently”working on gaining more info.” You will find precious few different details to select at this time, and it is not clear at which the specific episode happened or that which led to it. However, they’ve formally confirmed the report which the celebrity has passed away. Hassell was born in Corsicana, Texas back 1990.

Never actually a top man in Hollywood, Hassell nonetheless earned himself several significant supporting roles, such as work in the above Surface and Devious Maids. In addition, he landed high-profile characters at The Kids Are All Right, Family Weekend, along with several different projects, together with movies such as Bomb City, Longmire, Jobs, Bones, Southland, Warrior Road, as well as Studio 60 around the Sunset Strip.

Not only an actor, Eddie had written and published a novel during his brief time on the ground. Back in 2009, the publication Someone Should Tell YouStartling Revelations and Truths That Will Help You Understand and Enhance Your Life hit the book shelves at shops. It sought to assist young individuals make major life choices by demonstrating practice advice and guidance found inside the bible.

In his spare time, E! News noted that Hassell had been still an enthusiastic surfer and skater, along with working to challenging as a celebrity. Sure sounds like a intriguing, fun, clever, and well-rounded individual.

Ugh. It is always such a disaster to find stars pass off, but it is especially painful when it occurs so early in your life. Ten years of age is way, way too premature to depart this planet — particularly in a violent, horrible manner like this. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones, and his own nearest and dearest as they deal with this unthinkable jolt of pain.

Just dreadful… Rest In Peace, Eddie…

