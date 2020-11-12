Actor Asif Basra Found Dead in His Apartment in his Himachal Pradesh Home

2020 is a year ago we lost a few stone in the movie market. It looks like the calendar year only took a turn for the worse because we have learnt that celebrity Asif Basra, who’s famous for his stint in films such as Kai Po Che, Freaky Ali, Roy, Jab We Met, The Attacks of 26/11, Ek Villain, has passed off.

An investigation in a major daily has shown that the late celebrity committed suicide in a private complicated in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh. Asif had been 53 years old and has been discovered hanging with a dog series in his rented flat at Mcleod Ganj. Himachal Pradesh SSP Kangra Vimukt Ranjan advised that the information portal site,”Film celebrity Asif Basra was discovered hanging at an exclusive complex in Dharamshala. The team is in the place and authorities is investigating the issue.”

Media reports claim that the performer was suffering from melancholy but we will know the specific details just once the authorities conclude its evaluation.