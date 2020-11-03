On Monday (November 2), the U.S. Supreme Court sided with Dark Enforcement Issue activist DeRay McKesson at a lawsuit filed by a police officer That Had Been Hurt Through an 2016 protest in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The demonstration took place away from law enforcement division in reaction to the police killing of Alton Sterling, a Black guy. A battle between Sterling and authorities whined outside a convenience store where he had been selling home made CDs. The incident was captured on video.

The wounded officer, who remains anonymous, and sued both Black Lives Issue and McKesson, seeking financial compensation. The officer asserts McKesson must have understood violence could lead from the protest.

According to Reuters, justices threw out a lower court judgment allowing the litigation to move, promising that more investigation was required to if Louisiana state law permits this kind of claim.

McKesson contended his First Amendment rights protect him by the suit, which accuses him of neglect. That issue has not yet been solved.

“The inherent problem, although undeniably significant, is implicated only when Louisiana law allows recovery under these conditions in the first position,” the court stated in their judgment.

The officer that brought the lawsuit alleges he sustained serious injuries after being struck in the face with a piece of cement thrown by somebody aside from McKesson.

Litigation will continue in lesser courts.