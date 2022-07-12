According to reports, Jennifer Aniston’s facialist adores this multipurpose moisturizing cream.

Jennifer Aniston became an It girl as soon as she made her Friends debut. It’s hardly shocking! She is not just highly gifted, but also positively glowing. She exudes effortless beauty at all times, and it’s difficult to believe she has ever experienced skin issues. However, at the end of the day, we are all human and use skincare to travel. Fortunately, we know what Aniston’s facialist suggests because she now has a top-notch staff working for her.

Melanie Simon provided her top product recommendations in an interview with Who What Wear, which included an all-purpose lotion that really caught our eye. Stretch marks, dry skin, rashes, and even stretch marks are all said to be helped by it!

Egyptian Magic All Purpose Skin Cream is what we’re discussing, and it certainly lives up to its moniker. This is a terrific nighttime go-to for your eyes, your lips’ corners, and your neck, according to Simon. The product’s robust moisturizing qualities could assist any dry areas to come back to life and possibly lessen the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles in such places. We’re intrigued, in color!

The sensitive areas of your skin and the rest of your body can both benefit from this cream because it is entirely made from natural ingredients. Cellulite can also be treated using it, as well as scars and obstinate stretch marks. Consumers refer to it as a “miracle cream” and that it has converted them into “lifelong devotees” of the brand. Like this moisturizer, some of the best skincare products occasionally come from unexpected manufacturers. Try this lotion if you’ve ever noticed that your skin is looking lackluster and needs a boost. It’s true: Whenever possible, we’ll heed the advice of Jennifer Aniston’s skincare expert.

